Comcast: 76% of X1 Homes Tuned into the Winter Games Programming

Comcast said 76% of homes on its X1 platform watched some type of programming tied to the Olympic Winter Games from South Korea, compared to 65% of households nationally.



That was among the figures released by Comcast this week following the Winter Games from PyeongChang. Ahead of them, Comcast used X1 as the centerpiece of a content hub for TVs tailored for the games, and extended those capabilities to its Stream app for smartphones, tablets and web browsers.



Comcast also said the average X1 home consumed nearly 10% more Olympic Winter Games programming than the national average – 19.3 hours via X1 compared to 17.9 hours on a national basis.



Comcast said X1 customers also used the platform’s voice remote more than 14 million times to navigate and control their Olympics viewing experience, with the most popular voice commands being “Olympics,” “Medal count,” “Shaun White,” “USA Hockey,” and “Olympics Figure Skating.”



Among other stats, Comcast said the Olympics Home Page on X1 was visited nearly 40 million times, and the platform’s Sports App was launched more than 35 million times during the 18 days of the Games.



Across TV and the Xfinity Stream app, Comcast said TV subs generated nearly 60 million unique views across platforms, including live streaming coverage, highlights and full event replays on demand, up 210% over the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.



X1, taken by about 60% of Comcast’s residential pay TV base, generated nearly 36 million views, helped in part by 50 curated “virtual” Olympics channels, the company said.