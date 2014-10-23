Comcast: 5 Million X1 Boxes Deployed

Comcast has deployed about 5 million X1 boxes, the MSO revealed Thursday while also talking up the positive effects its new IP-capable video platform has had on churn and VOD and linear TV usage.

Comcast reached that milestone almost two-and-a-half years after it first launched in X1 in Boston in May 2012. The MSO now offers X1 in all markets, and is expected to expand the reach of the platform after it completes its proposed acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

Neil Smit, president and CEO of Comcast Cable, reiterated that the current plan is to have the majority of its customers on X1 within three years. “We’re right on track,” he said Thursday on Comcast’s third quarter earnings call.

