ColorTV Deals for Guidebox

ColorTV, the company behind a marketing platform for broadcasters and connected TVs, has inked a deal to acquire Guidebox, a company that provides OTT video search technology for connected platforms such as Roku and Apple TV and for and clients such as Synacor, WWE, Lionsgate, and Ericsson.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Guidebox will operate under the “Guidebox by ColorTV” label and enable search for other platforms that include Amazon Fire TV, Google Home and iOS and Android.

Founded in 2012, Guidebox started with a $350,000 investment from founder and CEO Jeremy Riney, and later obtained a seed round from investors that included Facebook cofounder Andrew McCollum.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.