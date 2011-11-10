Coincident Launches Coincident Studio

Web-video technology provider Coincident is launching a new division, Coincident Studio, which will offer full service design-and-development services for digital video on multiple platforms.

The new division will draw on Coincident's technologies and its video markup language, iTVML, to work with content creators and distributors on designing, managing and measuring interactive video experiences across all digital platforms.

"In the course of delivering the Coincident technology platform to our media and entertainment customers, we discovered that there was an enormous opportunity to provide design-and-development services," noted Coincident founder and CEO David Kaiser in a statement. "Over the past two years, we have developed a best-of-breed team that will create a wide variety of interactive, advanced video products."

Coincident, which helped create the Emmy-nominated Glee Superfan, has worked with such clients as Fox Broadcasting Company, MTV, CBS and USA Networks.

Most recently, Coincident designed and built a social toolkit for Fox that has been used to launch interactive video applications on Facebook for shows such as Glee and MasterChef.

The new division will be led by John Gilles.

The studio's creative director post will be held by Stuart Sharpe and Alex Beckman will serve as VP of production.