Cohen Joins Tru Optik’s Advisory Board

OTT audience measurement company Tru Optik has added media vet Marshall Cohen — founder of consulting and market research firm Marshall Cohen Associates — to its advisory board, Tru Optik announced.

“Tru Optik is the only company that is measuring the entire connected TV and OTT landscape down to the household level, helping media companies to understand the value of their long-form content via OTT and providing advertisers with a way to bring digital-level reporting to the connected TV universe,” Cohen said in a statement. “I look forward to joining this growing Company’s Board of Advisors and leveraging the insights I’ve gained over my career to help Tru Optik bring their unique offering to market.”

Cohen most recently served as executive VP of corporate research at Univision Communications and has board roles with the Electronic Media Ratings Council, the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF), the National Academy of Cable Programming, and the Cable Television Administration and Marketing Society (CTAM).

Cohen’s management experience includes helping launch Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, and other cable channels, the launch of the consumer research departments for MTV Networks and AOL, and consulting work for CBS, ESPN, The Weather Channel and The Food Network.

In addition to running Marshall Cohen Associates, Cohen is a member of the New York-based private equity firm Pilot Group.

“We are helping many of the largest media companies and advertisers in the world solve the challenges created by the dramatic shift in the way consumers are accessing media and entertainment,” said Andre Swanston, CEO and co-founder of Tru Optik. “Marshall has been through every media measurement challenge over the past 30 years and has extensive experience in how new technologies impact legacy ones. He will be able to provide us with his unique and valuable perspectives as we continue to forge new media partnerships and leverage our competitive advantages in the OTT market.”