Coalition Against Hate Speech Seeks Media Help

A new group, Coalition Against Hate, which includes the National Hispanic Media Coalition, plans to push "media platforms" to "abandon hate speech as a model" as it takes aim at the incoming Trump Administration.

There have been past efforts to get the FCC to crack down on "hate" speech that incites violence.

The coalition plans to warn of the dangers of using the "alt right" label to describe what they say is white supremacy and will take aim at Donald Trump appointees and staffers.

The candidate himself has broad-brushed Mexican immigrants as rapists and Muslims as potential terrorists and his tapping of Steve Bannon of the Breitbart News site drew a firestorm of criticism from those who see that site, and Bannon, as facilitating hate speech.