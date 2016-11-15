Demand Progress 'Bucks' Up for New Network Neutrality Fight

Network neutrality fan Demand Progress is raising money for a campaign to try and preserve the FCC's rules in the face of what they anticipate will be a rollback from the Trump Administration.

In an email soliciting donations, the group points to a Breitbart News headline: "Trump Win Means FCC's 'Net Neutrality' Regulation is Dead," pointing out that the man behind the ultra-conservative news website, Steve Bannon, is now President-elect Donald Trump's chief strategist.

"To save Net Neutrality, we're going to need a grassroots mobilization as big as what it took to enact it in the first place," Demand Progress said.

"The good news is that Trump can't just get rid of Net Neutrality on his own. He's going to have to go through a lengthy rule-making process, giving us months to mount opposition," the group said.

The top contenders for new FCC chair are said to be current senior FCC Republican commissioner Ajit Pai and American Enterprise Institute visiting scholar Jeffrey Eisenach, neither of which are fans of Title II reclassification.