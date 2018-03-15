CNNVR App Reaches The Oculus Rift

CNN has launched its CNNVR app on the Oculus Rift, the high-end virtual reality headset from Facebook-owned Oculus that needs to be linked to a powerful computer.



The app for the Rift, created by CNN with Magnopus, provides access to breaking news from CNN as well as a selection of original stories s produced in the immersive, 360-degree format.



Billed by CNN as a “live” VR experience, the app lets users serve as the producer of their own show, with access to more than 100 VR stories that are delivered in 4K resolution using encoding tech from Pixvana. The app also includes a CNN ticker scroll and integration with CNN’s Twitter feeds.



RELATED: CNN Digital Launches Dedicated VR Unit



CNN announced a dedicated virtual reality unit about a year ago. The CNNVR app is also compatible with web browsers, smartphones and tablets, as well as mobile headsets such as the Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream.



Shipments of Higher-End VR Headsets Eclipse 1M in Q3 2017: Canalys