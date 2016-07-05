CNNgo Hits Amazon Fire TV

CNN’s TV Everywhere app CNNgo is now available on Amazon Fire TV, the broadcaster announced July 5.

The CNNgo app includes the live broadcasts of CNN U.S, CNNi North America and HLNtv, as well as VOD access to feature programs. The app’s main offerings require a pay TV login for authentication, though some features — including daily video news clips — can be viewed without logging in.

“CNN is thrilled to add Amazon Fire TV to the list of platforms that allows viewers to watch CNN live and on-demand shows," Rajin Persaud, VP of mobile and TV apps for CNN, said in a statement. “We’re committed to delivering live news and rich on-demand content anytime, anywhere and on any platform. The expansion to Amazon Fire TV is another step in fulfilling that commitment to our viewers."

CNNgo is also available on the iPad, Apple TV and Roku devices.

According to data from Adobe analytics, CNN’s TV Everywhere platforms delivered a combined 14 million hours of content during the first three quarters of 2015.