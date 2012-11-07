CNN.com Reports Record Traffic
CNN is reporting that CNN.com had record traffic on Election
Day, Nov. 6, with 203 million page views and more than 23 million unique
visitors, breaking a four-year-old record.
CNN Politics section and CNN Digital Election Center had
about half the total with a combined 101.5 million page views.
In addition, the news organization reported hefty video
traffic, with 6 million video starts and 382,000 live streams for Election Day
2012, according to Omniture Site Catalyst.
CNN also noted that "with 24,000 mentions, CNN was the most
cited TV news brand in measured social media yesterday, doubling that of second
place -- Fox News" according to Sysomos.
