CNN.com Reports Record Traffic

CNN is reporting that CNN.com had record traffic on Election

Day, Nov. 6, with 203 million page views and more than 23 million unique

visitors, breaking a four-year-old record.





CNN Politics section and CNN Digital Election Center had

about half the total with a combined 101.5 million page views.





In addition, the news organization reported hefty video

traffic, with 6 million video starts and 382,000 live streams for Election Day

2012, according to Omniture Site Catalyst.





CNN also noted that "with 24,000 mentions, CNN was the most

cited TV news brand in measured social media yesterday, doubling that of second

place -- Fox News" according to Sysomos.