CNN.com to Let Web Viewers Clip-and-Share Presidential Debates

CNN will stream the four presidential debates in October between President Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney live online and to mobile devices for free -- and is hoping to get viral traction by letting website visitors "clip-and-share" video from the high-profile events.

The news network will offer unrestricted access to five hours of its presidential debate programming through CNN.com and via CNN's apps for iPhone and iPad. CNN's digital coverage will run 7 PM to midnight Eastern on Oct. 3, 11, 16 and 22, to be available to anyone with an Internet or mobile connection.

In addition, viewers watching the debates on CNN.com can capture and share live TV video clips on the fly and share them within their social media circles using new "clip-and-share" editing features.

