CNN Uses Snapchat to Interview Sen. Rand Paul

A day into its relationship with Snapchat's new Discover app, CNN has posted a video chat with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that it says is the first interview with a U.S. lawmaker conducted via the messaging platform.

Posted on CNNPolitics.com, the video will also be packaged into CNN's Discover editorial and multimedia content for Wednesday. It will be available on Discover CNN after 5 p.m. (ET).

