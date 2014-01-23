CNN Twitter Account Hacked

CNN's Twitter account was hacked Thursday afternoon around 5:45 p.m. ET.

It appears that the cable news network's official account was taken over by the Syrian Electronic Army, when it sent out some strange tweets such as "Syrian Electronic Army Was Here... Stop lying... All your reports are fake!" and "Obama Bin Laden the lord of terror is brewing lies that the Syrian state controls Al Qaeda."

The five or so tweets were deleted within 5-10 minutes.

"Some of the organization's social media accounts were compromised via third-party social publishing platform," said CNN in a statement. "We have secured those accounts and are working with the affected vendors to remedy the issue."

The Syrian Electronic Army is a group of computer hackers who align with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The group is known for previously hacking the Twitter accounts of the Associated Press, NPR, and BBC.