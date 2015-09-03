CNN, Samsung Partner on News Apps

CNN and Samsung Electronics America have launched a strategic partnership that the companies say will provider users with new and exclusive ways to experience CNN’s news coverage on new Samsung smartphones, tablets and wearables.

"Mobile consumption now drives the majority of CNN's digital traffic," said CNN chief product officer Alex Wellen in a statement. "By partnering deeply with Samsung, we are bringing CNN's original video storytelling to millions of new mobile devices through a variety of signature, breathtaking digital experiences."

As a result of the partnership, CNN apps will be preinstalled on a number of Samsung devices and viewers will be able to access a wide variety of CNN content in 1080p HD video on Samsung's Super AMOLED displays used by those devices.

The company have also agreed to co-develop additional unique experiences for the Samsung product portfolio in the future.

In a statement, John Pleasants, executive VP at Samsung Media Solutions Center America, noted that “the exclusive features and functionalities coming from CNN to our flagship products serve to enhance the experience of owning a Samsung device."

The CNN for Samsung App will be pre-installed on Samsung's new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S2.

There will also be a CNN for Samsung Galaxy S6 edge App available on the Galaxy S6 edge and Galaxy S6 edge+ smartphones and a CNN for Gear S2 App will be pre-installed on the new Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch.