CNN Places Major Camera Order With JVC

CNN has purchased 177 JVC Gy-HM100U ProHD camcorders. The deal will be the first step in replacing hundreds of aging tape-based DV camcorders now in use throughout CNN's global operations and CNN is expected to purchase additional cameras in 2011 for the upgrade.

"The GY-HM100 ProHD camcorder is well-suited for a fast-paced newsgathering organization," noted Larry Librach, JVC vice president, Broadcast& Public Sector in a statement. "Its lightweight form factor, sturdy solid-state recording and high-quality imaging make it an ideal complement to CNN's traditional shoulder-type ENG equipment."

The compact, handheld GY-HM100U is a 3-CCD camcorder. It records HD video at 35 Megabytes per second in the MPEG-2 format that is compatible with the XDCAM file-based workflow used through CNN. The camcorder records 1080i files in MP4 directly into SDHC memory cards.