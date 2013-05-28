CNN Partners With BuzzFeed for YouTube Channel

CNN and BuzzFeed are partnering to launch a news video channel

for millennials on YouTube, the social news site announced on Tuesday.





Under the agreement, BuzzFeed will use CNN's current and

archival video footage to create mash-up news videos tailored for the social Web

to appear on both the "CNN BuzzFeed" channel and CNN.com. The two

organizations will also partner on list posts to be published on CNN.com

starting Tuesday.





"By pairing the journalistic strength and reach of the

CNN brand with BuzzFeed's unique editorial approach and young audience, our

partnership will enable both organizations to engage new audiences," said

KC Estenson, senior VP, CNN Digital. "It's the perfect modern day media

collaboration."





The CNN partnership is part of a larger

expansion initiative for BuzzFeed's video operations, including plans to build

a social video studio in Los Angeles to create news and entertainment video

content exclusively for YouTube.