CNN Partners With BuzzFeed for YouTube Channel
CNN and BuzzFeed are partnering to launch a news video channel
for millennials on YouTube, the social news site announced on Tuesday.
Under the agreement, BuzzFeed will use CNN's current and
archival video footage to create mash-up news videos tailored for the social Web
to appear on both the "CNN BuzzFeed" channel and CNN.com. The two
organizations will also partner on list posts to be published on CNN.com
starting Tuesday.
"By pairing the journalistic strength and reach of the
CNN brand with BuzzFeed's unique editorial approach and young audience, our
partnership will enable both organizations to engage new audiences," said
KC Estenson, senior VP, CNN Digital. "It's the perfect modern day media
collaboration."
The CNN partnership is part of a larger
expansion initiative for BuzzFeed's video operations, including plans to build
a social video studio in Los Angeles to create news and entertainment video
content exclusively for YouTube.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.