CNN Launches Snapchat Show

Offering yet another indication that social media has become a key distribution channel for TV programmers, CNN this week introducedThe Update, a daily show for Snapchat that breaks down the big news at 6 p.m. ET.



CNN saidThe Updatefeatures breaking news and segments, with correspondents and reporters around the globe publishing on Snapchat each day, with “rolling updates as news breaks.” The Update will also serve as the home of CNN content on Snapchat’s Discovery platform.



“We are introducing our brilliant cast of world class anchors and reporters to a young audience in a smart, accessible way with The Update,” Samantha Barry, CNN’s executive producer for social and emerging media, said in a statement. “In today’s news environment, people are hungry for news and they want a quick update of where things are at within one tap of their phone. So, we're serving that up, speaking their language and delivering it in beautiful, vertical, mobile friendly video.”



For more, go to multichannel.com.