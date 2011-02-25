CNN Launches Android Honeycomb Tablet App

On the day that Google made its Android 3.0 Honeycomb platform available on the highly anticipated Motorola Xoom tablet, CNN has also launched a free CNN App for Android's Honeycomb tablet platform. The app, which offers live video of breaking news and a number of other features, marks the first time that CNN has created an app for tablets that allows users to instantly take and upload pictures and video to CNN's iReport.

"Wherever consumers are, we want to present them with CNN's original, enterprise reporting, as well as the ability to interact with and participate in the news--and in an application that is complementary but unique to CNN's other platforms," said Louis Gump, vice president of Mobile at CNN in a statement. "The CNN App will expose tablet users to the best submissions from our hundreds of thousands of iReporters across the globe, as well as enable them to submit their own iReports and participate along with us."

Drawing on the features of Android 3.0, Honeycomb, the app uses left-rail navigation in the broadsheet view, which allowing a user to swipe through the latest news stories in a grid-format. Users can also toggle through U.S. and international news preference, view live video of breaking news and can browse user-generated content.

The app is available at the Android Market.