CNN Launches Android App Globally

CNN launched a new free CNN App for Android phones globally Tuesday on the Android Market that includes iReport, global radio content, live video, VOD and personalization features.

Lexus is the exclusive launch sponsor for the CNN Android app in the United States, a buy that is part of a larger integrated media deal spanning CNN's linear, online and mobile web platforms.

Lexus will use the buy to feature the car maker's CT Hybrid model in slates displayed before video content on the app and through clickable banner ads that are linked to a Lexus' mobile website.

The app is designed for Android powered phones running on platforms 2.1 and above. Content includes both international and domestic news in text, audio, photos and live and on-demand video as well as a direct link to CNN iReport, the network's participatory news community and audio content from CNN Radio.

"Android users are extremely discerning, and will accept nothing less than a first-rate app that showcases high quality, world-class content - and enables them to share it," said Louis Gump, vice president of Mobile at CNN, in a statement. "We built the CNN App with these desires specifically in mind, and are excited to offer the millions of Android phone users around the world with access to CNN's global reporting."