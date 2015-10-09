CNN: Journalist Now Longest-Held Captive in Iran

Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian has spent 445 days in captivity in Iran, the longest time an American has been held captive in the country, CNN reported Friday in putting a spotlight on Rezaian.

His time in captivity surpasses that of the American hostages held during the 1979-1980 Iran Embassy occupation.

July 22 marked a year since Rezaian was arrested and imprisoned on charges of espionage, collaboration and "propaganda against the establishment," the Washington Post reported. His lawyer says there is no evidence to justify any of the charges.

The Committee to Protect Journalists' board of directors at the time asked the head of the Iranian judiciary to intervene on behalf of jailed Rezaian.

Back in March, President Obama called for the immediate release of all detained U.S. citizens, including Rezaian. "Jason Rezaian of Marin County, California, an Iranian government credentialed reporter for the Washington Post, has been unjustly held in Iran for nearly eight months on vague charges," he said at the time.