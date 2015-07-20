CPJ Board Seeks Action From Iran On Reporter

Members of the Committee to Protect Journalists' board of directors have asked the head of the Iranian judiciary to intervene "immediately" on behalf of jailed Washington Post correspondent Jason Rezaian.

"Our colleague has been denied any real opportunity to defend himself against the charges," they wrote. "We urge you to ensure that this case is resolved immediately and that Jason returns home to his family."

On July 22, it will be exactly a year since Rezaian was arrested and imprisoned on charges of espionage, collaboration and "propaganda against the establishment," the Washington Post reported. His lawyer says there is no evidence to justify any of the charges.

According to CPJ, that is the longest a U.S. correspondent has been held by a foreign government since it began tracking imprisonments.

Among those signing on to the letter were Arianna Huffington of the Huffington Post, Gwen Ifill of PBS, Lara Logan of CBS News and Christiane Amanpour of CNN.