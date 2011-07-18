CNN, HLN TV Launch Live Web and Mobile Streams

The full 24-hour CNN and HLN network schedule is now being streamed live on CNN.com and on the CNN's apps for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch devices, making it the first U.S. news channel to stream its linear TV channels online and on mobile devices.

The streaming services, which were launched July 18, are available as part of TV Everywhere deals with a number of major multichannel providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Cox, DISH Network, Suddenlink and Verizon. Currently about 50 million homes that are subscribers of those providers can access the live streams.

"A principal goal for CNN is to make more of our content available to more people on more platforms, and CNN's participation in the TV Everywhere initiative is another step forward in that effort," said Jim Walton, president of CNN Worldwide in a statement. "We have long believed that our growth depends on keeping CNN essential and relevant to consumers wherever they are."

Along with the new streaming services, CNN.com has also launched a new design for the video viewing, which integrates live network TV into a larger and higher-quality video player, capable of delivering HD streams.

Users of the service must authenticate that they are subscribers of participating multichannel providers at www.cnn.com/video by logging in with their username and password for their account.

For mobile devices, a user can download the CNN App for iPad or the CNN App for iPhone and iPod touch (or update their app to version 1.2 for iPhone, 1.1 for iPad), and then authenticate the fact that they are subscribers.