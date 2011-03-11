CNN Hires Janet Rollé as EVP and CMO

CNN

Worldwide President Jim Walton announced Friday that Janet Rollé will

be coming on as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

She will report directly to Walton, and be based out of New York.

"Janet

has a deep understanding of and experience with brands that have

profound relevance and resonance for consumers," said Walton in a note to staff. "She

understands the power and potential of branding for multiple platforms,

and she brings a fresh perspective to our continuing conversation with

our audience. I look forward to her contributions on behalf of CNN."

Rollé was previously at BET Networks in a similar position.

"I

am absolutely thrilled to be joining the stellar CNN team at this

important time in the evolution of this venerable and venerated brand,"

said Rollé.