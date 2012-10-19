CNN Goes Live With CNN Trends
In the run-up to the elections, CNN has launched CNN Trends,
which will allow users to track and access some of the Web's most buzzed about
stories.
The discovery dashboard, which will be sponsored by Lexus,
relies on technology from Zite, which CNN acquired in August 2011.
"A healthy media diet consists of news, analysis and
perspectives from more than one source," said KC Estenson, senior VP of CNN
Digital. "CNN Trends embraces that concept and expands on it by allowing the
social Web to determine which stories are featured. It's the perfect
place to discover new content and advance the narrative of a trending headline.
"
Utilizing technology from Zite, CNN Trends monitors
conversations through the social Web and surfaces the topics of greatest
relevancy. Each trend is built around a piece of content from CNN.com but
matches each trending topic with up to ten additional sources. And, as the news
develops, CNN Trends unearths new content and analysis to complement the story.
The tool is available at CNN.com and its mobile website.
