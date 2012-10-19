CNN Goes Live With CNN Trends

In the run-up to the elections, CNN has launched CNN Trends,

which will allow users to track and access some of the Web's most buzzed about

stories.





The discovery dashboard, which will be sponsored by Lexus,

relies on technology from Zite, which CNN acquired in August 2011.





"A healthy media diet consists of news, analysis and

perspectives from more than one source," said KC Estenson, senior VP of CNN

Digital. "CNN Trends embraces that concept and expands on it by allowing the

social Web to determine which stories are featured. It's the perfect

place to discover new content and advance the narrative of a trending headline.

"





Utilizing technology from Zite, CNN Trends monitors

conversations through the social Web and surfaces the topics of greatest

relevancy. Each trend is built around a piece of content from CNN.com but

matches each trending topic with up to ten additional sources. And, as the news

develops, CNN Trends unearths new content and analysis to complement the story.







The tool is available at CNN.com and its mobile website.