CNN, Facebook Partner on Election Coverage

CNN has announced a partnership with Facebook for its 2012

election coverage that will include a second screen "I'm Voting" app, user

analytics, surveys and other interactive applications that will be available to

CNN's on-air, mobile and online audiences and Facebook 160 million U.S. users.

"We fundamentally changed the way people consume live

event coverage online, setting a record for the most-watched live video event

in Internet history, when we teamed up with Facebook for the 2009 inauguration

of President Obama," said KC Estenson, senior VP for CNN Digital. "By again

harnessing the power of the Facebook platform and coupling it with the best of

our journalism, we will redefine how people engage in the democratic process

and advance the way a news organization covers a national election."

The "I'm Voting" Facebook app in English and Spanish will

allow Facebook users to endorse specific candidates and issues and make

commitments to vote. These commitments will be visually displayed for each

state on an interactive map.

Users will also be able to use the app as a "second screen"

for CNN's "America's Choice 2012" political coverage. CNN will use the app to

ask Facebook users political questions and will report on their answers during

on-air, online and mobile segments.

Facebook and CNN have also agreed to work together to track

"the buzz" around presidential and vice-presidential candidates, with Facebook

reporting results from overall discussion around each candidate and CNN

providing a more specific state by state analysis.

In addition, the two companies will survey voting-age users

in key U.S. locations and demographics for the Democratic and Republican

National Conventions, Presidential Debates, Election Day and other significant

dates on the election calendar. Results will be made available on CNN, CNN.com,

and on the U.S. Politics on Facebook page, which is Facebook's hub for campaign

2012 information.