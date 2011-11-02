CNN en Español Launches CNNEspanol.com

As part of a plan to expand its multi-platform efforts, CNN en Español has launched a new Spanish-language Web site, CNNEspanol.com, which will feature videos, exclusive interviews and news stories from around the globe.

"This is a new platform available to our audience to get all the breaking news they have come to expect from us and at the same time an invitation to establish an enhanced level of engagement with CNN en Español," noted Cynthia Hudson, senior VP and general manager for CNN en Español and Hispanic Strategy for CNN/U.S. in a statement. "Now our massive social media following has a space to interact directly with our network and gain privileged access to our content."

The site will also feature opinion articles written by the network's contributors and allow users to interact with news anchors and reporters via social media platforms.

The company noted that CNN en Español (@CNNEE) already has the number one Spanish-language news account on Twitter with nearly 1.5 millions of followers, and that it has almost 850,000 fans on Facebook.