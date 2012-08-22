CNN Digital to Stream Key Convention Events

CNN Digital has outlined its plans for online and mobile coverage of the conventions with plans to offer users extensive access to live streamed events, original web shows, a new app, multimedia features and social media tools.

From both the RNC in Tampa and the DNC in Charlotte, CNN Digital will live stream key speeches and newsworthy events via CNN's mobile apps and at CNN.com/live.

Subscribers of multichannel providers who have cut TV Everywhere deals already have access to the live stream of CNN and HLN's television feeds, which will give them 24-hour access to the channel's convention coverage.

In terms of original Web programming, CNN political reporter Peter Hamby will host a live 15-minute Web show from the CNN Grill on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during both conventions. The show will feature such panelists as Jackie Kucinich from USA Today and Andrew Jenks from MTV discussing the day's events and taking questions from social media.

CNN Digital will also host a live "Election Roundtable" moderated by Wolf Blitzer from the CNN Grills at both conventions that will allow users to submit questions to a panel of experts via WebEx by visiting CNN.com/roundtable.

Online, CNN's Election Center will also offer candidate profiles, polls center, live-blogging, news and other features.

In terms of multimedia, CNN will debut "Power," a digital art gallery showcasing the work of more than 20 artists exploring the power and politics. CNN Digital has also commissioned photographers to capture the human and humorous side of politicians for daily photo galleries.

In addition to the live streaming on CNN mobile apps, the apps and mobile websites will feature a variety of interactive features, including CNN's Electoral Map via iPad.

Social media highlights include the Facebook and CNN "I'm Voting" application, which was launched Wednesday, ongoing CNN iReport features will include three CNN iReporters attending the convention and extensive Twitter feeds.