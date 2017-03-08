CNN Digital Launches Dedicated VR Unit

CNN Digital this week announced the launch of CNNVR, a new, dedicated “immersive journalism unit” and virtual reality platform that will cover major news events in the 360-degree format.



Coverage in that format included this view into the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.



CNNsaid the unit will tap into teams around the globe, including New York, Atlanta, London, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Dubai, Johannesburg, Tokyo, and Beijing.



