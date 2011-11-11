CNN Digital Expands Beat Coverage

CNN Digital is expanding its beat reporting with plans to launch five blogs focusing on photography, identity, education, innovation and technology.

The effort is designed to build on the growing popularity of its blog network. In 2011, CNN's blog network saw an increase in traffic by about 60%, with roughly 111 million page views accounting for 10% of CNN.com's total traffic.

"These beats are the latest in our strategy to extend CNN's coverage beyond breaking news and into deeper areas of interest," said Meredith Artley, managing editor of CNN Digital. "We know that these topics are among the ones that resonate with audiences across our digital platforms."

One of the new blogs will be CNN Photos, which will tell stories through imagery and is a collaboration between CNN Digital, Turner's Image Management and photographers inside and outside of CNN.

Other blogs include two tech blogs, an educational blog ‘Schools of Thought' and a blog about identity in the U.S. that will operate as a companion to CNN's 'In America' unit which has produced several documentaries anchored by Soledad O'Brien on these issues.