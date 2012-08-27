CNN Checks Out Candidates on Facebook

CNN and Facebook have combined on a tool to provide a

real-time look at who is talking about the presidential and vice presidential

candidates on the social net.

CNN.com/FBinsights, launched Monday at the Republican

National Convention, will provide charts and graphics representing the volume

of activity, which CNN will tap into during its coverage of the convention Aug.

27-30 in Tampa.

The announcement is the latest product of a multiplatform

partnership. "We are excited to build on our long relationship with Facebook to

transform social media conversation into real-time data," said CNN Digital senior

VP KC Estenson in a statement. "By teaming up with Facebook and Mass Relevance

[which developed the tool], we can accurately gauge the buzz surrounding this

election and deliver it to CNN Digital users, literally as it's happening."