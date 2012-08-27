CNN Checks Out Candidates on Facebook
CNN and Facebook have combined on a tool to provide a
real-time look at who is talking about the presidential and vice presidential
candidates on the social net.
CNN.com/FBinsights, launched Monday at the Republican
National Convention, will provide charts and graphics representing the volume
of activity, which CNN will tap into during its coverage of the convention Aug.
27-30 in Tampa.
The announcement is the latest product of a multiplatform
partnership. "We are excited to build on our long relationship with Facebook to
transform social media conversation into real-time data," said CNN Digital senior
VP KC Estenson in a statement. "By teaming up with Facebook and Mass Relevance
[which developed the tool], we can accurately gauge the buzz surrounding this
election and deliver it to CNN Digital users, literally as it's happening."
