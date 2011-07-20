CNN Apps Pass 10 Million Download Mark

Only a two days after announcing that CNN and HLN would be streaming their full live programming on the web and on mobile apps to subscribers of a number of cable and other multichannel service providers, CNN president Jim Walton has sent a memo to the company's staff announcing that CNN's apps have been downloaded more than 10 million times by users.

"As you know, this week CNN and HLN began streaming their full 24-hour television channels on the Web and on Apps for iPhone and iPad to consumers of participating pay TV services," Walton wrote, referring to TV Everywhere agreements with various multichannel providers that made live streaming services of CNN and HLN available to around 50 million homes served by those multichannel providers on July 18th. "So far, we have received some very positive feedback and we are excited about this new opportunity to share our content."

"We also hit another digital milestone this week," Walton continued. "To date, more than 10 million consumers have downloaded CNN Apps globally on iPhone and iPad; Android tablets and phones; and Nokia devices. This, combined with 201 million page views to CNN's mobile Website in June, is evidence that consumers continue to rely on CNN to get the latest news and information, wherever they are."