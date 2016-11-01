CNN Adds a Skill to Alexa

CNN has added a new skill to Alexa-enabled Amazon devices, offering users the ability to access on-air content roughly five minutes after it airs. The offering is currently available for the Amazon Echo.

“We are aggressive in the voice service space because we believe that Amazon Echo and other services like it can be a powerful way to deliver real-time, personal news to our audience,” said Alex Wellen, CNN’s chief product officer, in a statement. “Our Amazon skill is at an early stage, but this product is a glimpse into how CNN is exploring fresh ways to reach new audiences across all types of platforms.”

The CNN audio can be enabled with device owners going directly to the Alexa mobile app or by saying “Alexa enable CNN skill.” Users can then ask for the latest CNN news or search by topics, including election coverage.