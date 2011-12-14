CNET to Offer 5 Days of CES Streaming

CNET will deliver five full days of streaming video and other coverage as the official digital media and live streaming partner of the 2012 International CES. The coverage, which will be sponsored by Sprint, Alienware and Ford, will be available at www.cnet.com/ces.

CNET editors will also be providing reports from the show each day for all CBS-owned television stations and affiliates and select CBS Radio stations.

CNET will have a stage on the upper level lobby of South Hall 3 that will offer both live programming and special events, including product demos, interviews with industry executives and live streaming of such CNET shows as Buzz Out Loud and The 404.

CNET will also host the official "Best of CES" Awards, which recognizes the most innovative products at CES.

Other streaming events include major press conferences and sessions.

These include the CNET "Women in Tech" panel on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 5:00 PM. The panel will feature Marissa Mayer, VP at Google, Padmasree Warrior, Cisco's CTO and senior VP of engineering, and Caterina Fake, Flickr co-founder, to discuss the role of women in science and technology.

CNET's editor-at-large Brian Cooley and Molly Wood will host the "Next Big Thing" SuperSession that will be streamed on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 3:00 PM. Panelists for that SuperSession include Google's Eric Schmidt, Sling Media co-founder Blake Krikorian, Benchmark Capital's Bill Gurley and others.