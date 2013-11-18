CNBC Launches New TV Everywhere App

As part of a larger push by NBCUniversal to roll out TV everywhere apps for its channels, CNBC has launched a new app that will provide live streams of the channel as well as VOD content to subscribers of multichannel video providers that have inked deals for rights to the content.

Currently subscribers to AT&T U-verse TV, Cablevision's Optimum TV, Charter, Comcast's Xfinity TV, DISH, Mediacom, Suddenlink, Verizon FiOS and Wide Open West (WOW) will have access on an authenticated basis to content on the app.

The app is now available for iOS Apple devices and a Android version will launch early next year.

"Having access to CNBC's live business news programming across devices is critically important for our audience of decision makers, serious investors and affluent consumers," said Kevin Krim, senior VP and general manager of CNBC Digital in a statement. "Now, with the CNBC App, all of our financial news, information and news-making interviews can travel with our audience in real-time as they move through their day."

In the coming months, CNBC will roll-out a "Flip Forward" feature that will allow for both instant replay and jump-back ability on desktop to return to the start of a live program, enabling viewers to access the business news and information they need when they want it, the channel reports.

In addition, CNBC will soon be adding a "pop-out video player," which will allow users to choose their own frame size and position when viewing live programming on desktop.

The channel also reported that desktop TV Everywhere video consumption for CNBC programming continues to increase. In October, subscribers started the CNBC linear feed an average of 10 times, consuming 3.1 hours per person.