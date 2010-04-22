CMT Taps Media Storm As Media Buying & Planning Agency Of Record

Media Storm's co-founder and managing partner, Craig Woerz,

announced their naming of media buying and planning agency of record for CMT,

Thursday (April 22).

The first campaign by the agency for CMT,

launched on March 13th, was True Blue:

Ten Years ofBlue

Collar Comedyand Blue Collar Comedy: Ten Years of

Funny. It became the network's highest-rated week of the quarter and the

network's highest-rated program since the 2009

CMT Music Awards.

"Media

Storm is redefining the media buying and planning model for the

entertainment industry," said Dee McLaughlin, CMT senior vice president, brand

marketing. "The strategies they have already developed for us combine

enthusiastic creative thinking with in-depth factual analysis and unparalleled

knowledge and responsiveness."

"Utilizing Media Storm's broad experience in working with

prominent television networks, we look forward to reinforcing CMT's value with

its core audience while implementing a strategic media campaign that builds a

relationship with a new, expanded viewer base," said Woerz.