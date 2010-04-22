CMT Taps Media Storm As Media Buying & Planning Agency Of Record
Media Storm's co-founder and managing partner, Craig Woerz,
announced their naming of media buying and planning agency of record for CMT,
Thursday (April 22).
The first campaign by the agency for CMT,
launched on March 13th, was True Blue:
Ten Years ofBlue
Collar Comedyand Blue Collar Comedy: Ten Years of
Funny. It became the network's highest-rated week of the quarter and the
network's highest-rated program since the 2009
CMT Music Awards.
"Media
Storm is redefining the media buying and planning model for the
entertainment industry," said Dee McLaughlin, CMT senior vice president, brand
marketing. "The strategies they have already developed for us combine
enthusiastic creative thinking with in-depth factual analysis and unparalleled
knowledge and responsiveness."
"Utilizing Media Storm's broad experience in working with
prominent television networks, we look forward to reinforcing CMT's value with
its core audience while implementing a strategic media campaign that builds a
relationship with a new, expanded viewer base," said Woerz.
