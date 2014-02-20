CMT Rings Up Artists App

Viacom has targeted the iPhone for the launch of the CMT Artists App, offering a slate of online content spanning performances, music videos, interviews and news on country music stars.

CMT envisions the app as a starting point for fans to discover new music and artists, including sound ID and lyrics search.

To mark the debut of the app, CMT is partnering with Danielle Bradbery, season four winner of The Voice, to feature an exclusive five-song performance including hit single, “The Heart of Dixie,” as well as “Talk About Love,” “Never Like This,” “My Day,” and “Wild Boy.”

