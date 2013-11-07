CMT Launches An Authenticated App

Viacom Media Networks continues its rollout of authenticated TV everywhere apps, with the launch of one for CMT.

The app will allow subscribers of 10 multichannel providers that serve nearly 50 million homes to watch full episodes of CMT shows.

At launch those providers include AT&T U-verse, Bright House Networks, Cablevision, DirecTV, EPB Fiber Optics, Hawaiian Telcom, RCN, Suddenlink, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOS.

To encourage downloads and usage, CMT will pre-release the first episode of the new season of its hit series Sweet Home Alabama exclusively in the app a week before its premiere on television.

The app is initially available for free on iPhone and iPad. In the coming months, CMT is also planning to launch CMT Artists, a separate music app experience.

Other users who do not have a subscription with a pay TV provider that has cut a TV everywhere deal with the channel will have access to short form content and additional information about the shows.

"With this launch, we're giving fans more opportunities to access their favorite shows and characters, while at the same time providing new ways to work with our cable and ad partners," said Martin Clayton, VP of connected content for CMT in a statement. "This new app experience will immerse our audience in the CMT brand and allow us to deliver them new video content everyday."

The new CMT app will also offer a new co-viewing "Connect" experience that will filter the best tweets from Twitter and allow fans to discuss their favorite shows and characters with other fans or with the show's cast on the app or via Facebook.

The Ram Truck brand will be the exclusive launch partner for the app.