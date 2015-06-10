CMT Connects With Meerkat

CMT will try out a new way to connect with viewers Wednesday night as it teams with Meerkat and sponsor Mountain Dew to provide a front row, live stream of Florida Georgia Line’s performance of “Anything Goes” during the CMT Music Awards, which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET.

The plan is to let Meerkat users watch the performance via a live stream (an on-demand version will be offered later in a Mountain Dew-skinned player) that will be captured by a CMT producer using an iPhone outfitted with the Meerkat app. The live feed will be accessible through the Meerkat app or via a URL that will be distributed from Meerkat to CMT’s Twitter account (1.13 million follows) and Facebook page. The Mountain Dew handle will also be tweeting it out.

While there’s monetization component built in via the sponsorship, CMT intends to tap into Meerkat and provide this close-up, “unobstructed view” of the performance as a new way to engage with fans, Adam Steingart, CMT’s senior VP of integrated marketing, said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.