Cloud Power: Targeted Ads Will Drive Mobile Revenue

New York -- John Lawson, principal of Convergence Services, Inc. and executive

director for the Mobile500 Alliance, argues that because cloud-based services

offer a more personalized experience, we should expect targeted advertising to play

a major role in driving mobile revenue.

That was one takeaway from the "Mobilizing the Cloud

for Video Revenue" panel during B&C/Multichannel's

"Cloud Power" event in New York

on Thursday.

"On a national level, we're starting to experiment with

targeted ads," said Doug Vance, ABC News' VP of product development.

Mike Rosellini, director, digital production development,

Hearst Television, argued that while targeted ads are becoming a larger piece of

the puzzle, adoption has still been slow.

"Ultimately, that's probably where it's going; it's

just not there yet," he added. "Most of the advertisements that we

have are loaded in a traditional fashion."

Ron Quartararo, director, media & entertainment, strategic

solutions, Verizon Enterprise Services, explained that since targeted ads are

still not a "defined science," most media buyers are hesitant. "You

always want to have that blanket coverage," he said, "but at the same

time have those [targeted ads]."

Vance agreed with Quartararo that traditional ads will never

completely go away. "I don't that personalized ads will make up 100% of

the buy anytime soon."

Lawson also lauded the fact that cloud-based services make

it easier to transmit signals to mobile devices because it's coming from

broadcast rather than the cellular industry. "The unicast architecture of

the cellular industry is wonderful for many things but receiving this video, it

doesn't scale very well," says Lawson. "To get video to mobile

devices requires a lot of bandwidth."

Aside from helping advertisers, he said that once this

technology really catches on, subscription-based services will play a major

factor.