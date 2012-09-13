Cloud Power: Aereo May Expand Into Subscription Video
New York -- Aereo, an Internet TV startup in the legal
crosshairs of major TV broadcasters, has no interest in replicating the cable
channel bundle but will look to deliver subscription-based video content where
it makes sense, founder and CEO Chet Kanojia said.
The company currently offers a service in its initial New
York City market that provides live and DVR access to 28 local TV channels,
delivered over the Internet to various devices.
"We have no desire to recreate the cable business... from a
wholesale-cost perspective," Kanojia said.
However, he said, "There's a bunch of viewers who like the
idea of broadcast with online content... The value/price equation [of pay TV] is
absolutely skewed."
Kanojia was interviewed by Multichannel News editor-in-chief
Mark Robichaux at the Multichannel News/B&C "TV's Cloud Power" event
Thursday.
Aereo uses dime-size antennas, mounted in rooftop arrays,
that are dedicated to individual subscribers. Those provide customers remote
access to free over-the-air TV, in the same way consumers at home can legally
use an antenna watch broadcast TV, according to the company.
