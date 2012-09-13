Cloud Power: Aereo May Expand Into Subscription Video

New York -- Aereo, an Internet TV startup in the legal

crosshairs of major TV broadcasters, has no interest in replicating the cable

channel bundle but will look to deliver subscription-based video content where

it makes sense, founder and CEO Chet Kanojia said.

The company currently offers a service in its initial New

York City market that provides live and DVR access to 28 local TV channels,

delivered over the Internet to various devices.

"We have no desire to recreate the cable business... from a

wholesale-cost perspective," Kanojia said.

However, he said, "There's a bunch of viewers who like the

idea of broadcast with online content... The value/price equation [of pay TV] is

absolutely skewed."

Kanojia was interviewed by Multichannel News editor-in-chief

Mark Robichaux at the Multichannel News/B&C "TV's Cloud Power" event

Thursday.

Aereo uses dime-size antennas, mounted in rooftop arrays,

that are dedicated to individual subscribers. Those provide customers remote

access to free over-the-air TV, in the same way consumers at home can legally

use an antenna watch broadcast TV, according to the company.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.