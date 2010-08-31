Clinton MakesPSA To Help Flood Victims

Secretary of

State Hillary Clinton is appearing in public service announcements to

raise awareness and funds to help victims of flooding in Pakistan.

The PSAs

launched Tuesday, according to the Ad Council, which puts media outlets

together with good causes to get the word out. In this case, the word

was coming through the State Department, which

created the Pakistan Relief Fund.

The flooding

began a month ago and, according to the council, has affected more

people--over 20 million says Clinton--than the 2004 Indian Ocean

Tsunami, the 2005 Pakistan Earthquake, and the 2010

Haiti earthquake combined.

The PSAs include TV and radio spots and Web banners, which send their audience to www.state.gov where they can donate to the Fund online.

According to

the Ad Council, in addition to the donated media time that will be used

to carry the PSAs, several companies provided production and

distribution services pro bono, and Getty Images donated

pictures of the flooding used in the ads.