Clearwire Expands 4G Services

Clearwire

has expanded the reach of its 4G wireless network to New York City and

five other markets, bringing the service to a total of 62 markets

inhabited by 82 million people. The service, which is backed by Intel

Capital, Comcast, Sprint, Google, Time Warner Cable and Bright House

Networks, offers wireless speeds that are around four times faster than

existing 3G network.

Besides NYC, the new launches included

Hartford and New Haven Connecticut, Tampa, Florida and Trenton and New

Brunswick, New Jersey.

"We're offering game-changing access to the

internet," noted Jerry Brown, regional general manager for Clear in a

statement. "For the first time consumer are able to wirelessly access

the internet at super-fast speeds, at affordable prices and without

limits on how much data they use."

Clear offers average mobile download speeds of 3 to 6 megabytes per second, with bursts up to 10 Mbps.