Clearwire Debuts Pay-As-You-Go Wireless Broadband Plan
Clearwire, whose backers include Comcast and Time Warner Cable, rolled
out a pay-as-you-go mobile broadband service called Rover that starts at
$5 per day.Clearwire's strategic investors include Sprint, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Intel, Google, and Bright House Networks.
The
Rover brand and service are exclusively from Clearwire. However,
Comcast, Time Warner Cable and other wholesale partners are "welcome to
offer a pay-as-you-go model if so they choose," a Clearwire spokesman
said.
The prepaid service is priced at $5 per day, $20 per week
(seven consecutive days), or $50 per month (30 consecutive days) for
unlimited 4G internet usage. Clearwire's postpaid Clear service is $30
per month for home users and $40 per month for mobile users.
Rover
is available in all of Clearwire's 49 4G markets across the U.S.,
online at rover.com, at Clearwire's retail outlets, Best Buy stores and
select independent wireless dealers in Houston and St. Louis.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.