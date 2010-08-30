Clearwire Debuts Pay-As-You-Go Wireless Broadband Plan

Clearwire, whose backers include Comcast and Time Warner Cable, rolled

out a pay-as-you-go mobile broadband service called Rover that starts at

$5 per day.Clearwire's strategic investors include Sprint, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Intel, Google, and Bright House Networks.

The

Rover brand and service are exclusively from Clearwire. However,

Comcast, Time Warner Cable and other wholesale partners are "welcome to

offer a pay-as-you-go model if so they choose," a Clearwire spokesman

said.

The prepaid service is priced at $5 per day, $20 per week

(seven consecutive days), or $50 per month (30 consecutive days) for

unlimited 4G internet usage. Clearwire's postpaid Clear service is $30

per month for home users and $40 per month for mobile users.

Rover

is available in all of Clearwire's 49 4G markets across the U.S.,

online at rover.com, at Clearwire's retail outlets, Best Buy stores and

select independent wireless dealers in Houston and St. Louis.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com