Clean Cut Media Selects Aframe
The cloud-based production services Aframe has
announced that Clean Cut Media is using its platform for delivering programming
related to the ATP World Tour tennis season.
The
cloud based service allowed Clean Cut Media to stop relying on overnight
shipment of tapes and hard drives and to share content between production teams
via the cloud.
The
company also used the service to deliver "ATP World Tour Uncovered, presented
by Rio," the ATP's weekly 26-minute magazine show to broadcasters in over 150
countries worldwide; to ingest footage from ATP World Tour events in 61
tournaments in 31 countries on 6 continents; to quickly version content into
different language and country-specific packages; and to speed up the review
and approval process for highlights and promo packages.
January
Lo, production manager at Clean Cut Media also noted in a statement that the
"secure private cloud network is a smarter way for us to upload large files and
manage our online archive easily" and that "it creates proxies from hi-res
files for clients to view our work immediately before we send out the final
version."
