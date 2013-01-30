Clean Cut Media Selects Aframe

The cloud-based production services Aframe has

announced that Clean Cut Media is using its platform for delivering programming

related to the ATP World Tour tennis season.





The

cloud based service allowed Clean Cut Media to stop relying on overnight

shipment of tapes and hard drives and to share content between production teams

via the cloud.





The

company also used the service to deliver "ATP World Tour Uncovered, presented

by Rio," the ATP's weekly 26-minute magazine show to broadcasters in over 150

countries worldwide; to ingest footage from ATP World Tour events in 61

tournaments in 31 countries on 6 continents; to quickly version content into

different language and country-specific packages; and to speed up the review

and approval process for highlights and promo packages.





January

Lo, production manager at Clean Cut Media also noted in a statement that the

"secure private cloud network is a smarter way for us to upload large files and

manage our online archive easily" and that "it creates proxies from hi-res

files for clients to view our work immediately before we send out the final

version."

