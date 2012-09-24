Cisneros' Redmas Acquires Kontextua

One of Latin America's largest media and

entertainment companies, the Cisneros Group of Companies has announced that its

digital advertising unit RedMas has acquired Kontextua, an online advertising

company with an extensive network in Latin America and Spain.





Terms

of the deal were not disclosed.





As

part of the acquisition, RedMas will also invest $2 million in Kontextua to

create new digital advertising platforms, and to extend the online network's

reach in the U.S. Hispanic market, as well as in Chile, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.





The

deal is expected to strengthen Cisneros' digital presence in the U.S. Hispanic

market and Latin America.





"Latin America's $2.5 billion

digital advertising market is growing at an accelerated rate of 15% to 20%

annually," noted Cisneros Group's chief digital officer Victor Kong in a

statement. "With Internet penetration at only 35% in the region, this market

holds vast potential for RedMas. The acquisition will not only contribute

revenue to the Cisneros Group's other sites, such as www.venevision.com, www.noticierovenevision.com, and www.missvenezuela.com,

but it will also complement its new business strategy of focusing on digital

advertising, e-commerce, and social gaming."





The

Cisneros Group's media and entertainment holdings include Venevision, the

leading television network in Venezuela, Venevision International,

a global Spanish-language entertainment company; and Venevision Productions, a

major supplier of telenovelas for North American and world audiences.





Kontextua

was founded two years ago by GermÃ¡n Herebia and Carlos CÃ³rdoba, who will join

the Cisneros Group's digital management team.





Its

advertising network currently has more than 12,000 affiliated Spanish- and

Portuguese-language websites reaching an audience of 60 million Spanish and

Portuguese speakers and is used by over 800 advertisers in regional advertising

campaigns.





"We

are pleased to be part of an organization with a clear digital vision, and to

be at the forefront of the expansion of its online advertising businesses in

the region as part of the RedMas brand," explained Herebia in a statement.



