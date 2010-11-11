Cisco's Cable Sales Fall Hard

Cisco Systems sales to North American cable operators fell 35%

year-over-year in the quarter ended Oct. 30, 2010, with the networking

giant blaming the drop on lower spending by MSOs on set-top boxes as

well as competition from lower-cost competitors.

Cisco chairman

and CEO John Chambers, on a conference call with analysts Wednesday,

said orders to U.S. telcos including AT&T and Verizon grew 20% in

the quarter.

Cable sales, by contrast, were down significantly.

Specifically, Cisco's traditional set-top business -- which represents

$2 billion in annual sales -- fell 40% among North American cable

operators in the period. About half of the company's set-top orders in

the quarter were from North American MSOs.

Cisco's cable business

"is under pressure as new housing and consumer spending slows, as

lower-cost competitors begin to enter the market," Chambers told

analysts. "As a result, we are seeing year-over-year declines in orders

and we expect to see continued pressure, specifically in our traditional

North American cable business."

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com