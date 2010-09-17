Cisco Video Chief: TV Must Get the 'Net
TV providers shouldn't fight the Internet -- they should embrace it.
That's
one of the key messages Enrique Rodriguez, newly installed as senior
vice president and general manager of Cisco Systems' Service Provider
Video Technology Group, is delivering to the company's customers.
"The No. 1 thing this industry needs to understand is, there's no way
you can match the scale and the innovation of the Internet," Rodriguez
said in an interview with Multichannel News, his first since leaving Microsoft to head Cisco's video group in June.
To
that end, Cisco's next generation of set-top boxes will be hybrids that
are "more eloquent" in providing access to both digital-cable video
services and Internet content and applications. "It's not just bringing
the browser to the television," Rodriguez noted. "It's more than that."
