Cisco Video Chief: TV Must Get the 'Net

TV providers shouldn't fight the Internet -- they should embrace it.

That's

one of the key messages Enrique Rodriguez, newly installed as senior

vice president and general manager of Cisco Systems' Service Provider

Video Technology Group, is delivering to the company's customers.

"The No. 1 thing this industry needs to understand is, there's no way

you can match the scale and the innovation of the Internet," Rodriguez

said in an interview with Multichannel News, his first since leaving Microsoft to head Cisco's video group in June.

To

that end, Cisco's next generation of set-top boxes will be hybrids that

are "more eloquent" in providing access to both digital-cable video

services and Internet content and applications. "It's not just bringing

the browser to the television," Rodriguez noted. "It's more than that."

