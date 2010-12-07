Cisco Touts 'Zero-Loss' Video Transport

Cisco Systems is promoting a suite of features for its IP routers that it claims can let cable operators and broadcasters ensure HD video traffic never gets disrupted or degraded.

The features -- collectively branded as Cisco Internet Protocol-Next Generation Network (IP NGN) Video Optimized Transport -- are designed to ensure high-quality video from contribution source through primary and secondary distribution networks (e.g., service provider to customer).

Using proprietary techniques, the IP NGN Video Optimized Transport features let Cisco's ASR 9000 and 7600 routers work together to intelligently monitor traffic quality and network conditions, to reroute video around network congestion and failures.

