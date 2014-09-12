Cisco Shows Technologies from 4K Demo #IBC2014

Following work with TV Globo in Brazil on a 4K demo during the World Cup, Cisco will be showing its Videoscape platform used in the production during IBC.

The 4K ‘Future of Video’ was shown during the World Cup to Globo executives as part of an effort to showcase how future live sports experiences might look in 4K.

It is one example of the newer technologies used during the World Cup that will be on display at this year’s IBC.

For the event, Cisco used a wall-sized screen to display multiple statistics, running parallel to one side of the main broadcast screen.

During the demo users were also able to interact with the TV screen using tablets, laptops and smartphones to serve as a remote, and to share stats and comments on social media.

In a statement, Charles Stucki, vice president and general manager, Service Provider Video Infrastructure, Cisco explained that “4K/ultraHD is not just about more pixels. It involves more applications as part of the overall experience to enhance the picture. Utilizing a bigger screen, you are truly immersed and can lose yourself in the experience. It is better than being there, with a comfier seat. Cisco’s Videoscape TV services platform is well equipped to serve our customers on their journey to explore and rollout 4K/ultraHD services. We are proud of our work to showcase this with TV Globo in Brazil, and can’t wait to explore the possibilities for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.”

