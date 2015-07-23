Cisco Sheds Set-Top Unit

Cisco Systems is getting out of the set-top business.

Almost ten years after entering the STB biz via its $6.9 billion acquisition of Scientific-Atlanta, Cisco has entered a deal to sell its customer premises equipment business to Paris-based Technicolor for $600 million ($450 million in cash and $150 million in stock).

The deal, which also covers DOCSIS cable modems and gateways, marks another big round of consolidation in the tough set-top sector, following Arris’ proposed $2.1 billion merger with U.K.-based set-top maker Pace Plc., and, on a smaller scale, Amino Technology’s just-announced $73 million purchase of Entone Technologies.

(Photo via Prayitno's Flickr. Image taken on July 23, 2015 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)